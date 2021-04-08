Kazhagam Of Appeals

On Sunday morning, April 4, two days before Tamil Nadu voted, DMK chief M.K. Stalin appeared on a well-publicised TV show­— Stalin Seivaraa (Will Stalin Deliver?) on Sun TV, which is owned by his cousin Kalanithi Maran. The well-choreographed show saw Stalin answering questions from an audience of youngsters and students—aimed at presenting Stalin as a leader who vibes well with the youth.

The questions ranged from NEET, corruption, DMK’s poor track record on law and order, his party’s opposition to the BJP and if he missed his father Karunanidhi. Asked about the movies he liked to watch, he named Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith—all top Tamil heroes—as his favourites, obviously with an eye on the votes of their fans. The show ended with Stalin wiping away tears as he recalled the legal battle he had to wage to get a burial spot for his father next to DMK founder Anna’s memorial on Chennai’s Marina beach.

The programme showcased Stalin, 68, as a leader ready with a solution for every problem, tolerant of...