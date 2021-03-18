24 March, 2021
‘Health Is A Complex Subject, Our Understanding Is Still Evolving’

What was gold standard a decade ago may not be relevant today, hence there cannot be an answer to developing on line of modern medicine, says Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

18 March 2021
‘Health Is A Complex Subject, Our Understanding Is Still Evolving’
In an email interview, Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha spoke about the role Indian system of medicine has been playing during the pandemic.

How many studies/clinical trials have been conducted?

System-wise studies include 61 studies of ayurveda, 26 studies of homeopathy, 12 studies of siddha, 8 unani and 13 of yoga and naturopathy. Interim trends have shown promising outcomes in mitigation of COVID-19.

A total of 40 manuscripts related to COVID-19 studies have been prepared.

Many hospitals have treated Covid patients?

The All India Institute of Ayurveda conducted a clinical project/study in which ayurvedic medicines has been administered to improve immunity of 80,000 Delhi Police personnel. Outcome/result of the study is encouraging.

Initiatives to encourage research work in traditional medicine system in...

