Give Me Back My Classroom

'I was informed about your lectures and classes by my schoolteacher and I am attending your classes since March 2020. Your classes have given me new inspiration and new zeal of life. Thanks is a very small word for the debt I owe you. You have become the light in my life’s darkness and a pillar of strength. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. '

When a hand-written letter reached Sanjeev Kumar in December last year, the 43-year-old teacher based in Punjab’s Bathinda was admittedly moved to tears. Not just by the words dedicated to him but by the sheer poignancy of it all—a simple ‘thank you’ note that captured the predicament of students trapped in an alien world of the Coronavirus across the world. Kumar, a Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher for nearly two decades, has emerged as a hero not only for Anvesha Kole, the letter-writer from Srinagar, but for students as far as Qatar, Dubai and Nairobi.

Kumar, a mathematics teacher, has been imparting online classes for more than 3,500 students daily since...