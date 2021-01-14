16 January, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Fields To Streets

Facing a government unwilling to repeal new farm laws, farmers brace for a long haul

By Lola NayarPuneet Nicholas Yadav
January 25, 2021
Photograph by Suresh K. Pandey
Fields To Streets
outlookindia.com
2021-01-15T13:53:42+05:30

The Supreme Court, on January 12, suo motu extended its powers from examining legal challenges to  ­legislation to one that can take on the role of ­Parliament and order discussions on contentious laws. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, stayed the implementation of three new farm laws that have triggered nationwide protests by farmers, particularly at Delhi’s borders, and constituted a four-member panel to deliberate with all stakeholders and submit a report to the apex court within two months. This is, perhaps, the only instance of the apex court staying the implementation of a law without even hearing the parties concerned argue its prima facie constitutional validity. There were ample grounds for discussing the constitutional validity of the three laws, but those who wanted to discuss it, especially representatives of farmer unions, were given no chance to do so.

The majority of unions representing the agitating farmers have rejected the court’s effort at diffusing the crisis that has seen eight rounds of inconclusive...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Lola Nayar Puneet Nicholas Yadav Narendra Singh Tomar Delhi Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 Protests Supreme Court National

More from Lola Nayar

Latest Magazine

January 25, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section