22 August, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Farmer To The Iron Frame

Student from small village overcame language barrier to crack the tough exams

By G.C. Shekhar
August 31, 2020
S. Abhinaya, 27
Tamil Nadu
Photograph by N. Sathya
outlookindia.com
2020-08-22T15:36:56+05:30
  • Graduation: BSc (Agriculture)
  • Present Job: State Agriculture Officer at Paramakudi, TN
  • Language for UPSC Main: English
  • Optional Subject: Political Science
  • Rank: 599
  • Hobby: Books, music, Ted-X talks and public speaking

Seeing the confidence and command with which S. Abhinaya talks in English, one would place her as a city-bred girl. But this farmer’s daughter, hailing from the small village of K. Paramathi near Karur town in central Tamil Nadu, has just proved that English is not some insurmountable obstacle, but only a tool that needs to be employed deftly to open doors.

In fact, Abhinaya’s entire schooling was in Tamil medium. “I studied in a government school till Class 10, and then moved to a private school, but did not change to English medium. I picked up English along the way by reading newspapers and watching television and TedX talks,” says Abhinaya, 27. Her four previous attempts to clear the UPSC exam did little to...

In this article:

G.C. Shekhar Tamil Nadu Civil Services - IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS etc UPSC Competitive exams National Cover Stories

August 31, 2020
