03 September, 2021
End Is Near: Save India From Climate Catastrophe

Will a rising sea submerge India’s coastal cities and villages in the future? Will climate change affect our monsoon, and the floods and droughts linked to it?

By Jyotika Sood
September 13, 2021
Photograph by PTI
Let’s talk about the weather? Not merely to fill a ‘conversational void’. Not because we have nothing else to say…but because a grey day may dawn when it will rush in like a high tide from hell, flooding our consciousness. There will be nothing else to talk about. No infant god floating on a peepul leaf.

In the ordinary conversations our world is filled with, the sciences are taken to be an arcane subject—the plaything of eccentric geniuses who lurk around in labs, speaking an undecipherable language of their own. But there’s one science that, despite its technical jargon, speaks directly, urgently to the layperson. Greenhouse gases? You can’t see the damn thing, but you feel the eff­ect on your skin, literally. Suspended particulate matter? That’s what you’re breathing. The anthr­opocene age? You’re living it, contributing to it. Think only of 2021: the snowiest February in a Texan century, the mercury touching 49.6 ˚C in Canada’s hottest June ever, forest fires foretelling desertification of the...

September 13, 2021
