‘Delhi Police Is 200 Per Cent Impartial’

Sachidanand Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner in the middle of the February 2020 Nort-heast Delhi riots. Just a year into his stint, he has seen it all—the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown, the farmers’ protest, the storming of Red Fort on January 26 and sedition cases against several activists, including 22-year-old Disha Ravi. As Delhi Police grabs global attention, Shrivastava defends his force’s actions in an interview with Ruben Banerjee and Bhavna Vij-Aurora. Excerpts…

It has been baptism by fire for you as Delhi Police chief. There has been a perception over the last few years that Delhi Police is partisan. How do you react?

Delhi Police is certainly not partisan. It is very fair and its every action is supported by sound reasoning. I can tell you about the last one year since I have been here that we have come out strongly with all the decisions.

