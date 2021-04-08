‘Covid-Suitable Behaviour Is Best Social Vaccine’

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tells Outlook that the surge in Covid cases is mostly concentrated in some districts and that systems are in place to contain it. Excerpts from the interview:

Covid cases are rising steeply again after a long lull. How worrisome is this and how will you stop the surge?

The cases had started to decrease since September 2020. The recent rise is indeed worrisome, but our systems are sensitive enough to detect such changes on time, which enables us to take timely steps. As this trend of resurgence has been witnessed in many countries, the government was aware of the possibility and I have also cautioned against such resurgence in cases during many past media interactions. We can stop the rise in cases right away in coordination with the state governments and every citizen. Only a handful of districts are contributing to much of this rise in cases. Around 70 per cent of the new cases are reported in only 46 districts. If we take up requisite public health measures with a renewed vigour in these districts, we can once again chec k the cycle of Covid transmission. Perhaps, more importantly, Covid-appropriate behaviour as a preventive tool remains the best social vaccine we have, and strict adherence remains extremely fundamental in our nation’s fight against the pandemic. We are working together with the states to ensure readiness to manage any surge in cases. We know which states are showing steep rise and how much the variation there is from before, and, accordingly, have given directions to states/UTs to focus on test-track-treat strategy, individual actions through Covid-appropriate behaviour, quarantine and isolation protocols, defining containment zones where cluster of cases are found, proper and timely clinical management of cases, ensuring adequate supplies and equipment in health facilities for case management and analysing the deaths/cases so as to reduce mortality. In addition, all steps are being taken to cover the districts showing high case load with Covid vaccination as per the prioritised groups.

The vaccination drive is now open for all adults above 45. What is the size of this target population and how soon can they all be vaccinated?

No set target has been given to the states/UTs for the vaccination drive. The Covid vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being expanded to include beneficiary groups as prioritised by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). In view of the pandemic’s dynamic and evolving nature, no fixed number or target or a time frame can be assigned for the vaccination drive.

What are the challenges?

There were a few challenges initially like apprehensions about a new vaccine and some technological challenges. But these problems have been gradually resolved. Co-WIN 2.0 is a flexible platform based on feedback from states. The communication strategy has helped in allaying apprehensions towards the vaccination drive and address vaccine eagerness. The vaccination process is guided by NEGVAC, where scientific rationale, disease epidemiology and vaccine availability is considered to guide the decisions. The current rate of Covid vaccination is very satisfactory and is being further increased through increase in number of vaccination centres in both government and private health facilities.

Has vaccine acceptance increased? How are the concerns over Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) being addressed?

The number of beneficiaries vaccinated each day has been gradually increasing, which in itself is an indication of public confidence and acceptance of the vaccine. AEFI are monitored through a ­well-structured and robust surveillance system. Causality assessment by the designated committee helps in determining if AEFI is related to vaccine or the vaccination process. In addition, measures have been put in place like availability of anaphylaxis kits at each vaccination site, immediate referral to AEFI management centre and observation of vaccine recipients for 30 minutes at session site for any adverse events so as to take timely corrective measures. Also, AEFI management of such cases are provided free of cost at public health facilities.