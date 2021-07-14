19 July, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Congress In A Bind As Infighting Threatens To Derail Amarinder’s Re-election Bid In Punjab

Despite the BJP heading for a near-rout in one of the three states governed by the Congress, retaining power won’t be easy for Amarinder Singh

By Puneet Nicholas Yadav
July 26, 2021
Incumbent
SAD and AAP are going after CM Amarinder SIngh’s allegedly autocratic conduct
Photographs by PTI
Congress In A Bind As Infighting Threatens To Derail Amarinder’s Re-election Bid In Punjab
outlookindia.com
2021-07-16T15:19:03+05:30

Less  than nine months before Punjab votes a new government, commonsense dictates that the Congress focuses its energy to retain power in one of the three states it governs. But then, political pragmatism is anathema to the party’s praxis. For months, the party’s central leadership has been dousing factional fires in its Punjab unit that were left simmering for nearly three years without decisive and pre-emptive intervention.

The power game within the Congress is now in its final lap with the party’s central leadership—Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—having held separate discussions with almost all stakeholders. The meeting between chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party chief Sonia a fortnight ago indicated that the Punjab impasse may finally end. The party’s general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, insists that an “amicable resolution” is in the offing, with a revamp of Singh’s cabinet and the party’s state unit likely soon.

The mutiny by Punjab’s...

In this article:

Puneet Nicholas Yadav Amarinder Singh Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress Politics AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Punjab Assembly election 2022 National

More from Puneet Nicholas Yadav



Latest Magazine

July 26, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section