02 April, 2021
Bollywood Whodunnit

Life imitates art in Mumbai as the black sheep in law enforcement turn into trigger-happy hitmen, often with patronage of their political masters. Sachin Waze is just one case study.

By Shruti Ganapatye
April 05, 2021
Rogue Cop
Arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in NIA custody
Photograph by PTI
2021-04-02T15:33:58+05:30

An SUV containing gelatin sticks outside the residence of India’s richest industrialist. A small-time trader’s body being fished out of a creek. The rise and fall of an encounter specialist. A police commissioner, shunted out to a nothing post, countering with an explosive letter. Allegations against a home minister. A whole state government caught in the whirlpool…. That’s too many twists and turns for even a Ram Gopal Varma thriller. Where else but in Mumbai? And it’s not over. The controversy that started with a most unusual presence outside Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia residence on Altamount Road last month—a Scorpio laden with low-grade explosives—is tracing wider and wider circles. The plausible threads range from terror to barely legal gangland shenanigans in high places. Things took a sinister turn when Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran was found dead, and assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was arrested and suspended. But all that has become mere detail in a full-fledged scrap between the BJP, powered by central...

