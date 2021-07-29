04 August, 2021
Assam, Mizoram Border Clashes Open Old Wounds In Northeast

Six Assam Police personnel killed as decades-old boundary dispute with Mizoram turns violent

By Dipankar Roy
August 09, 2021
Guard of honour for six slain Assam Police personnel
Photographs by PTI
The  video clip is just 25 seconds long, shaky and barely shows a few people holding automatic firearms, crouching behind an overturned vehicle. But what stands out is the background sound: continuous staccato bursts of gunfire, the kind of sound more likely in the battlefields of Syria or Afghanistan. Then there are other video clips, all shot with mobile phone cameras. One shows a group of armed-to-the-teeth Mizoram Police personnel in battle fatigues on a hilltop. One of them could be barking an order: “Paanch minute time deta hai, chala jao (giving you five minutes to leave). There is an environment of tension. There was another, and as telling.  A group of armed Mizoram Police personnel coming down a hill slope to loud cheers from civilians wielding sticks; there is back-patting, high-fiving and handshaking all around. The environment is one of joy over what seemed to have been a task well-accomplished.

From a hilltop perch, these policemen had allegedly fired their lethal weapons—including light machine guns—at Assam Police personnel,...

