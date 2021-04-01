05 April, 2021
A Pandemic And A Plague

Two spectres: a worrying second surge amidst a successful vaccination drive, and another virus against which Indian society seems to have no antibodies: the politics of religion.

By Ruben Banerjee
April 12, 2021
A Pandemic And A Plague
Wading into the large and impatient crowd jostling to get past sec­urity at Delhi’s domestic airport terminal last week was akin to being briefly adrift on a sea of helplessness. It was early in the morning and we all were bleary-eyed. But none missed the red flag—of an impending disaster that we were inviting with our collective apathy and slackness.

And here it is upon us. A year after we went into nationwide lockdown to keep at bay the marauding COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves back at square one amid a second surge that now threatens to surpass the first one. Following a respite that proved temporary, we are witnessing a worrisome uptick in the pandemic, with positive cases rocketing past 60,000 every day. Even daily deaths are spiraling, crossing 250 as against below 100 for most of February.

That we have lost the plot somewhere is not surprising, as the unruly sight at the Delhi airport suggested....

