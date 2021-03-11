A Big If In Its Ifs And Buts Tides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has espoused the virtues of turning every adversity into an opportunity. As campaigning for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry gains momentum, the Congress too is hoping to test Modi’s ‘opportunity in adversity’. And the party has no dearth of adversities, after Modi displaced one Congress government after another since 2014.

Adding to the Congress’s unending list of hardships have been its leadership crisis, a diminishing ability to dictate terms of engagement with allies, ideological confusion, and the perception that Brand Nehru-Gandhi has lost its mass appeal.

As it goes to battle, the Congress may be hoping the talisman that has worked for Modi might as well work for it. In Assam and Kerala, the Congress is the principal claimant for power against the incumbents, while in Pondicherry, it hopes to reverse...