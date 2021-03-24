India Diary

Passage to India

The India of today isn’t the same India I became obsessed with on my first trip 20 years ago. The mosquitoes and that distinctive musty smell are long gone from Delhi airport. It now ranks among the best airports in the world. Similar transformations are going on all over the country.

Yet, the essence of India remains as untamed as ever. Slowly, it has enabled me to embrace my untamed side too. A country of extremities, India prompts extreme emotions. I was hooked from the start. My first trip was the typical northern India circuit that most foreign visitors begin with. Amid the overwhelming sensory overload, I felt aliveness and possibilities. And, amid the dirt and disintegration, I discovered immense heritage and culture. India opened my mind and inspired me. It lured me back again and again.

An Enduring Romance

My third trip to India, to Calcutta, in 2005 proved to be life-changing. I...