‘Unlike Other Industries, There Are Very Few A-Lister Actors In India Who Are Actually Good Actors’

Actor Radhika Apte is excited about her Hollywood film, A Call To Spy, in which plays Noor Inayat Khan, the World War II British secret agent. In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, she says acting doesn’t offer the security of salaried vocations since it’s a freelance job. Excerpts:

On the Indian Institute of Human Brands calling her the queen of OTT....

It’s a pleasure. I am not much of a title person, but it feels nice to be recognised and a little competition is not bad either.

How was 2020 for you?

I am happy that both projects—A Call To Spy and Raat Akeli Hai—were widely appreciated.

Noor Inayat Khan, your character, is based on a true story. How was it like to roleplay a real person from the past?

The plot is not real because the three women shown in the film had not met in real life. That part is fiction. When you are playing a real person, it is difficult to...