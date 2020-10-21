23 October, 2020
'To Make My Characters Believable And Real Is Always A Challenge'

Actress Yami Gautam who played a West Delhi girl opposite Vikrant Massey in her latest film 'Ginny Weds Sunny', shares her experience and the lessons she has learnt from the pandemic.

By Lachmi Deb Roy
21 October 2020
'To Make My Characters Believable And Real Is Always A Challenge'
In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, actress Yami Gautam talks about her experience of playing a West Delhi girl opposite Vikrant Massey and the lessons that she has learnt from the pandemic.

How was it playing a West Delhi girl in your latest film Ginny Weds Sunny?

My role in Ginny Weds Sunny must seem like easy, but it wasn’t. The fact that this wasn’t an exceptional role made it difficult to make it stand out amongst many stories based out of Delhi. It wasn’t unexplored territory, so I had to add a lot of layers. This made it challenging for me. This is the only film where I have danced a lot; I never had the chance to dance in my previous films.

How different was this role from previous ones?

In Vicky Donor, I played a Bengali girl from CR Park, Delhi, who is very cultured, refined and articulate. She is straightforward and has a strong personality. My role in Bala as Paari was...

Lachmi Deb Roy Yami Gautam

