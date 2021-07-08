13 July, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Time, Space And The Moral Pandemic: The Void Inside Malayalam Cinema's Viral Success

The old macho hero has been killed—it’s cinematic parricide. But the new Malayalam cinema’s ethical horizon has shrunk, with its temporal frame. Only space looms, menacingly.

By C.S. Venkiteswaran
July 19, 2021
A still from Ee.Ma.Yau
Time, Space And The Moral Pandemic: The Void Inside Malayalam Cinema's Viral Success
outlookindia.com
2021-07-09T19:01:36+05:30

Even as Covid-19 ravages India, paralysing the economy and public life, it has had strange side-effects in some zones: it has stimulated certain aspects of life and sectors of the economy to new trajectories of imagination, and modes of functioning. With physical isolation becoming the norm, people are forced to relinquish many things they had taken for granted—completely foregoing certain comforts, services, journeys, congregations and products—and look for virtual or other alternatives. When the playing fields are thus brutally and inescapably levelled, it is the heavy, monolithic machineries and systems that are the worst affected: used to the rut and unable to adjust and adapt, they are totally immobilised. Their set norms and institutionalised advantages go for a toss. In contrast, systems and modes of functioning that are light, agile and flexible find it easier to survive—even thrive. Covid-19 came as a crisis that provided one such unexpected but positive break for the Malayalam film industry: it created a clean slate of sorts, even an inversion of order...

In this article:

C.S. Venkiteswaran Malayalam Movie Movies Over the Top (OTT) Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Arts & Entertainment Cover Stories Opinion

More from C.S. Venkiteswaran



Latest Magazine

July 19, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section