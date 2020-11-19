‘There Will Be Nuanced Content From Film-Makers Who Are Individualistic And Quirky’

For her first Bollywood film Platform, she had to change her name to Priya Arora as the industry needed a more acceptable identity than Tisca Chopra. Soon after, Tisca, 41, left Bollywood to polish her craft in theatre and TV. And when she returned to films, opposite Aamir Khan in the multiple award-winning Taare Zameen Par, the world took notice of the intense actor who played the role of a mother of a dyslexic child. In an interview to Lachmi Deb Roy, the actor talks about her life and craft. Excerpts…

On short films

I have done two short films, Chutney and Chhuri. Chutney, in which I play the role of a housewife from Ghaziabad, is one of the most-watched short films in the world and Chhuri did extremely well. The third short, Rubaru, which I am directing, is about an actor’s inner life, her journey trying to find her confidence back.

Other projects

There are a bunch of things that I am doing. I am working on a web series which...