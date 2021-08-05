There Are Over 2,000 Porn Sites On Google, Why No Action Against Them, Asks Gehana Vasisth

Six months after she was arr­e­s­ted by Mumbai police for “shooting sleazy videos”, its crime branch has filed a case against model-actress Gehana Vasisth (33) following Raj Kundra’s arrest, for ­allegedly making porn for his company. The Gandi Baat ­actress tells Neeraj Jha it’s all rubbish. Excerpts:

From getting arrested for “obscene videos”, to allegations you intimidated two girls into porn....

If their claim is true, media should ask them to release clips of those movies. It will become clear if I’ve exploited them in any way. I’m a woman myself. They get paid as per agreement. Neither did we film porn, nor was there any controversy on set. After five months in jail, there is no evidence against me. There are over 2,000 porn sites on Google. Why is no action taken against them? I’ve created erotic content. If act­ion is taken against erotica, it should be against all OTTs.

