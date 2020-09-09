14 September, 2020
'The Pandemic Has Taught Me To Accept That You Are Not In Charge Of Anything Anymore'

Vir Das, host of India's first lockdown comedy special for charity 'Inside Out', talks to Outlook about the home show and how it fared on a digital platform

‘The Pandemic Has Taught Me To Accept That You Are Not In Charge Of Anything Anymore’
Comedian Vir Das talks to Lachmi Deb Roy about his home comedy show Inside Out

How is the lockdown treating you?

The lockdown is treating me well. I was more creative than before. I could do shows for charity, put together comedy specials and am part of three different writers’ rooms for projects that I intend to shoot once the lockdown is over. It has been six years since I haven’t shot for this long. It is nice to have this pause to get my creative juices flowing.

How was it to perform digitally?

We did shows on Zoom. The best part is that as it is digital, we sell about 200 to 300 tickets a night to people from all around the world. In fact, I got to perform for more international audiences at home than I could have done on a physical tour.

Tell us about your new show Inside Out.

Inside Out is India’s first lockdown comedy special for charity. It is a conversation with different people around the world,...

