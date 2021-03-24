28 March, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

The Covidland Nurses

Some of the portraits in Robert Fogarty’s latest project 'Dear Nurses' evoke hope and resilient spirits.

Photos: daymonmgardner/dear world.org
The Covidland Nurses
outlookindia.com
2021-03-26T13:56:51+05:30

If the eyes of the nurses photographed for Robert Fogarty’s latest project aren’t expressive enough, there are always the words—emblazoned on forearms or faces or chests. Fogarty, for those unfamiliar with his previous similar projects—including portraits of people affected by the Boston Marathon bombing and the Pulse Nightclub massacre—is the creator of Dear World. That’s the name for both his special event business, at dearworld.com, which includes photo sessions incorporating its signature words-on-skin style; and a nonprofit, at dearworld.org, where “we tell the stories of our time”.

Some of the portraits shot by photographer Daymon Gardner for the new “Dear Nurses” project evoke hope and resilient spirits. Some are in memory of a lost patient. All are about the trials of having dealt with the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 in New Orleans last spring, from the accelerated mortality rate and trying to comfort dying patients isolated from their loved ones to worries about their own health and that of their...

In this article:

COVID-19 Arts & Entertainment
Latest Magazine

April 05, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section