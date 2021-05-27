That Iqbal Boy Has Grown

Shreyas Talpade—that deaf and mute boy-cricketer in Iqbal, a milestone movie from 2005, and yet an understated name in Bollywood. It’s been 16 years since that Nagesh Kukunoor epic put a Marathi TV and stage artiste on big-time big screen. Talpade has since evolved—dwelling in realms as diverse as serious and slapstick. Yet, the craftsman in him yearns for an Iqbal and he tells Lachmi Deb Roy why…

Being Iqbal Khan: It is still so fresh…something we still keep discussing over and over. To be honest, it was one of the best experiences I have had as an actor, especially coming from theatre. We are used to a certain homework, rehearsals and workshops to get into the skin of the character and Iqbal is such a film that it went a step further. It helped me come out of my comfort zone.

By playing Iqbal Khan, I not only learned but also unlearned a lot. The credit for my entire craft of morphing into Iqbal Khan goes to Kukunoor. He was clear about how he...