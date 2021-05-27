31 May, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

That Iqbal Boy Has Grown

Shreyas Talpade, that deaf and mute boy-cricketer in Iqbal, a milestone movie from 2005, has since evolved. A conversation with Lachmi Deb Roy on why the craftsman in him yearns for an Iqbal

Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Shreyas Talpade
27 May 2021
That Iqbal Boy Has Grown
outlookindia.com
2021-05-28T15:02:02+05:30

Shreyas Talpade—that deaf and mute boy-cricketer in Iqbal, a milestone movie from 2005, and yet an understated name in Bollywood. It’s been 16 years since that Nagesh Kukunoor epic put a Marathi TV and stage artiste on big-time big screen. Talpade has since evolved—dwelling in realms as diverse as serious and slapstick. Yet, the craftsman in him yearns for an Iqbal and he tells Lachmi Deb Roy why…

Being Iqbal Khan: It is still so fresh…something we still keep discussing over and over. To be honest, it was one of the best experiences I have had as an actor, especially coming from theatre. We are used to a certain homework, rehearsals and workshops to get into the skin of the character and Iqbal is such a film that it went a step further. It helped me come out of my comfort zone.

By playing Iqbal Khan, I not only learned but also unlearned a lot. The credit for my entire craft of morphing into Iqbal Khan goes to Kukunoor. He was clear about how he...

In this article:

Lachmi Deb Roy Shreyas Talpade Bollywood Movies Celebs Actor/Actress Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Lachmi Deb Roy

Latest Magazine

June 07, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section