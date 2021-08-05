Teen Kanya? No, There Are Many More Nancy Bhabis Riding the Wild Side

On May 28, the Twitter handle of Xprime, an Indian or ‘desi’ porn film site, posted the promo of a film in which the actress and the actor, fully dressed, talk about the movie. The actress, who introduced herself as Tina Nandi and looked more comfortable than the male actor Subhankar, did all the talking, looking at the camera quite enticingly: “Both of us are coming on Xprime as a married couple. We also celebrated our honeymoon quite grandly. If you want to watch our honeymoon, subscribe to Xprime quickly.” The promo had 27,000 views on Twitter by August 3. One comment said: “Tina Nandi is on a roll. Glad she’s doing uncut with different actors & concepts every time. She knows how to keep her fans happy. Nice cast.” One reply to this was, “That’s good buddy but I am a bit confused about what other actresses of NueFliks and other OTT doing. See what you are saying is right, but bro watching one actress again and again seems boring.”

NueFliks is a subscription-based video-on-demand platform launched in 2019....