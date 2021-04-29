‘Talent Never Fades With Age, It Gets Better’

The bald, strong-willed retired teacher fighting a deceitful, insensitive system in Saaransh (1984). The drunkard of a father in Daddy. The affable father in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Or Dr Dang, the antagonist, in Karma. He was 29 when he played a 65-year-old in Saaransh. The range speaks of his versatility. Now as jury member of the BAFTA Breakthrough India, actor Anupam Kher has a new role. He tells Lachmi Deb Roy about his long journey on the uneven tracks of the film industry...

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) role: I can’t wait for the world to see the incredible talent we had the privilege of choosing. BAFTA has fascinated me right from the time I did my first English film Bend It Like Beckham. I feel honoured. It is a great learning process.

The journey: Amazing. God has been extremely kind to me. I was a boy from a small town and from a lower middle-class family. Now to become a BAFTA...