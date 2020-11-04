08 November, 2020
‘Stage Is My First Love; I Never Hankered After Film Roles’’

Actor, director and writer Makarand Deshpande talks about his love for the stage, the difficult times theatre actors are going through and on his play Sir Sir Sarla to be aired on television

Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Makarand Deshpande
04 November 2020
'Stage Is My First Love; I Never Hankered After Film Roles''
In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, actor, director and writer Makarand Deshpande talks about his love for the stage, the difficult times theatre actors are going through and on his play Sir Sir Sarla to be aired on television.

How is theatre coping with the difficult times?

Stage production has come to a halt; I feel bad not getting to perform on stage for seven months. Life is tough—running a theatre company without any revenue isn’t easy. I am now concentrating on writing scripts. I have written my dream project and the final draft is done, but I don’t know when I’d be able to do it. Nataks face a lot of limitations: even if stage plays start, I don’t think people will have the money to afford it. It’s expensive to run theatres with just 40 per cent capacity; increasing ticket rates is also not going to work. Generally, we travel throughout the country for our shows, but now we have to do stage performances only in Mumbai.

