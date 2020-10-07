12 October, 2020
Seriously Sensitive

Sudhir Mishra's Serious Man is a sensitive story about the aspirations of a middle-class family.

By Vani Tripathi Tikoo
October 19, 2020
Director: Sudhir Mishra
Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari, Yogesh Yadav, Aakshath Das

Watching Serious Men was like a trip down memory lane. The quintessential Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ayyan Mani reminded me of the characters you see—portrayed with such sincerity in theatre productions like the ones in Nat­ional School of Drama. The superb Sudhir Mishra (Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi) doesn’t disappoint—one’s aware of the tremendous craft involved in telling a story with all its socio-political nuances. The fabulously talented child actor (Aakshath Das)—who reminds you of Jugal Hansraj in Masoom—also lifts this effortless and sincere movie. And that lilting opening track: Raat hai kaala chhata, isme kitne saare chhed from the play Bade na khele chhote khel, done many moons ago by NSDians, including Nawazuddin. Sung by Swanand Kirkire, it resonates through the movie.

Serious Men portrays the journey of a father and son with...

In this article:

Vani Tripathi Tikoo Nawazuddin Siddiqui Netflix Movies Arts & Entertainment Movie Review
