14 February, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

‘Rejection Doesn’t Define You And Success Is Not Permanent’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about The Family Man 2 and describes his journey in the industry as an absolute rollercoaster ride

Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Manoj Bajpayee
10 February 2021
‘Rejection Doesn’t Define You And Success Is Not Permanent’
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T12:56:18+05:30

In a conversation with Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy, actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about The Family Man 2 and describes his journey in the industry as an absolute rollercoaster ride. Excerpts…

 On Shrikant Tiwari in Family Man

The preparation, the methods and the approach…they keep varying for each character. We keep tweaking it to suit a particular character and that particular genre. One has to alter a few things and then approach a character. Also, when you are shooting for a series you really have to be totally into the character for a very long time, so much so that you start forgetting what your real-life behaviours are. You have to completely immerse yourself into the character. This is exactly what I did for Season 1 of The Family Man…And when you start season 2, you realise it is a new atmosphere, because the character has travelled a lot and you have to find more dimensions in the character.

We expect an equal...

In this article:

Lachmi Deb Roy Manoj Bajpayee Bollywood Celebs Web Series Movies Over the Top (OTT) Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Lachmi Deb Roy

Latest Magazine

February 22, 2021
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section