‘Rejection Doesn’t Define You And Success Is Not Permanent’

In a conversation with Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy, actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about The Family Man 2 and describes his journey in the industry as an absolute rollercoaster ride. Excerpts…

On Shrikant Tiwari in Family Man

The preparation, the methods and the approach…they keep varying for each character. We keep tweaking it to suit a particular character and that particular genre. One has to alter a few things and then approach a character. Also, when you are shooting for a series you really have to be totally into the character for a very long time, so much so that you start forgetting what your real-life behaviours are. You have to completely immerse yourself into the character. This is exactly what I did for Season 1 of The Family Man…And when you start season 2, you realise it is a new atmosphere, because the character has travelled a lot and you have to find more dimensions in the character.

