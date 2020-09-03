08 September, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

Rainbow’s A Right

The pandemic stalled the prideful marches, but painters, writers, filmmakers and performing artistes from the LGBTQ community embrace the digital world to express their political demand for an all-surpassing equality

By Girinandini Singh
September 14, 2020
Dominant Colour
An illustration from Pinklist India; facing page, a watercolour by Daksha Salam
2020-09-04T15:56:02+05:30

Any widespread crisis has added terrors for the marginalised. For folks in the queer community too, the lockdown induced by the pandemic and the tardy return to status quo has been weighted with an anxiety that goes beyond a looming uncertain future, health scares, and a quest for the next pay check. Locked down in spaces where they don’t necessarily feel safe or comfortable has been a challenge that has forced many to coil up catatonically for the sake of fitting in.

This year, the month of June—globally celebrated as the LGBTQIA+ pride month, a season of celebration and self-assertion—went by in pandemic-induced lockdown, as the pressure of social distancing forced most to disconnect and disengage from one ano­ther. It has resulted in a burst of creative expressions of the queer community.

Whilst taking this year’s celebrations online has been the much needed ray of sunshine that ensured connectivity within the LGBTQIA+ community, it hasn’t been easy facing the egalitarianism of the internet. Nevertheless, the limitations placed...

