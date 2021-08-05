09 August, 2021
Porn Out Of Purdah: Yes, Women Do Watch Porn, But....

What arouses women is body-positive feminist porn, not the kind that dehumanises women

By Lachmi Deb Roy
August 16, 2021
Yes, since you ask, women do masturbate and they do watch porn. Maybe you didn’t even ask. But think. Why? For the same reasons as men. It’s simple, easy, stimulating and quick. More so, they don’t have to fake an orgasm. Or worry about their dimpled thighs. According to recent surveys by popular website PornHub, nearly one-third of the porn-viewing audience is made up of women, and that share is increasing. India is not only the No. 4 country in watching porn, going by PornHub data, women are slowly bridging the gap here too—as many as 30 per cent of regular porn consumers in India are women, says a new study. But sadly, female pleasure is rarely discussed with men, and infrequently discussed among women.

“That figure of 30 per cent is among the ­highest in the world—with the exception of the mighty Brazilians and Filipinos, our women are watching more porn than anyone else,” says Meghna Pant, feminist writer from Mumbai. “And yet, I remember some erotica writers ­telling me that women from small towns thought the...

