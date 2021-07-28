03 August, 2021
Porn Goes Desi As OTT Bypasses Censor Scissors

Apps with racy content have become increasingly popular. The law has enough teeth to keep them in line.

By Jyotika Sood
August 09, 2021
Porn Goes Desi As OTT Bypasses Censor Scissors
The small news article caught everyone’s eye—Bollywood celebrity and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested recently on charges of allegedly being a co-conspirator for creating and publishing pornographic films through mobile apps. Kundra, who was arrested along with 11 others, was booked under several IPC sections, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act on July 19 and was sent to police remand till July 27. If found guilty, Kundra can be fined, with a maximum jail term of seven years.

According to the police, Kundra had set up a company called Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought the HotShots app to upload questionable content online. The police claim that numerous web applications were being used to circulate the videos across the web and that the deal was worth $1.2 million for 121 videos.

Mumbai’s JPC (crime) Milind Bharambe claimed that the two companies had a mobile app called HotShots Digital Entertainment. In a press briefing, Bharambe said, “The free to download app...

August 09, 2021
