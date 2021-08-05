09 August, 2021
25 Years of Outlook

Porn Again! The Land Of Kamasutra Is Now A Digital Porn Hub

Call it the Horn of Plenty. That even rhymes with porn, the unspoken cultural artefact that India is suddenly awash with.

By Giridhar Jha
August 16, 2021
Porn Again! The Land Of Kamasutra Is Now A Digital Porn Hub
outlookindia.com
2021-08-06T16:42:41+05:30

“Only sex and Shahrukh Khan sell in India” is what actress Neha Dhupia had famously said 15 years ago and repeated 10 years later. Khan has since struggled to retain his Shah-like regality, but sex shows no sign of abdicating its pink velvet throne. Not the bashful bird-and-bees type you knew from old Bollywood narratives. Rather less covert or allegorical, quite a bit more denotative than connotative, and—pardon the phrase—very in-your-face. Multiplexes have been shut for months, and frankly, smut is grabbing more eyeballs than any tinsel supernova. Indeed, the word ‘smut’ still carries a tinge of the guilt-laced old world. ‘Porn’, on the other hand, is shedding a lot of its value-loaded infamy as it emerges, unquestionably, as the mother of all ­bestsellers. Or, as many among those who take India all the way to the Olympic podium in ­viewership rankings and au fait with the ­vocabulary may choose to rephrase that…MILF.

Something is indeed cooking on the Indian tawa. What are the ­ingredients...

In this article:

Giridhar Jha Raj Kundra Gehana Vasisth Pornography Web Series Apps Sex Erotic Films OTT Platforms Adult Content Bollywood #MeToo moment Arts & Entertainment Cover Stories

More from Giridhar Jha



Latest Magazine

August 16, 2021
content
View all Issues

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section