Our Family Man Of The Season

There are two ways of judging a show’s success—in this case a web series in pandemic times. How many people have watched it and how many feathers has it ruffled? Family Man 2 ticks both boxes. With Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead and created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the second season of this espionage thriller series has been binge-watched, almost. Fans want to know when season 3 will be out. They can’t wait—the second season took a while coming. Meanwhile, Tamil fringe groups are upset with the show. They want Amazon Prime Video to stop streaming it, saying it misrepresents Tamils and distorts their liberation struggle in Sri Lanka. Lachmi Deb Roy speaks with man of the season Shrikant Tiwari, aka Bajpayee, to know more about his roaring success, and more…

What An Accomplishment! Family Man 2 has just released and we are enjoying the massive applause the series is getting. The entire team is happy… sharing the happiness,...