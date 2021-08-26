OTT: Where Old Stars Are Reborn And New Stars Are Made

When Shabana Azmi complimented Pratik Gandhi on his performance in Scam 1992, saying it was the best performance she had seen in 20 years, the actor was in tears. He may have delivered many a hit in Gujarati, but he was still struggling to gain a foothold in Hindi cinema, until Hansal Mehta’s web series, based on the life of the late Harshad Mehta, changed his life for good. His nuanced portrayal of the controversial stockbroker made him an overnight sensation.

Pratik has since signed several big movies, all in the lead, including Mehta’s Dedh Bigha Zameen, and is also doing another big web series, Six Suspects, based on Vikas Swaroop’s book for Ajay Devgn’s production house. Above all, he is being compared to Manoj Bajpayee.

It took just one web series to propel him onto the centrestage as the new powerhouse of talent. With more than ten awards for one role already in the bag, life has literally begun at 40 for the Surat-born actor. That is what OTTs can do—providing good actors the widest possible screen...