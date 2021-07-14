Malayalam Star Fahadh Faasil’s Take On The Evolution Of Indian Cinema

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil considers himself fortunate to belong to a timeline when regional films are crossing boundaries, charting new territories. He tells Lachmi Deb Roy about his latest movie, Malik, what it takes to prepare for a role and how he has been an integral part of Malayalam movies over the past ten years.

The Malayalam New Wave has expanded your audience and you don’t need a Bollywood film to get recognition.

I am fortunate. I think cinema as a whole is changing and regional films are travelling beyond borders.

The characters you play are different. How do you choose your roles?

I look at the story and see how it is narrated. Then I come to the different layers in the story. But the character I play in each of my films is something that I interact with at a later point. I start interacting with the writer even before they start writing the script. So, it’s almost like co-writing. That’s very...