Make, Remake, Role Play

Bhumi Pednekar plays the eponymous role in Durgamati: The Myth, a remake of Anushka Shetty’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual, Bhaagamathie. The 31-year-old actress speaks with Giridhar Jha about her new movie and eventful five-year journey in Bollywood since her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Durgamati: The Myth has generated a buzz since its trailer was released ahead of its worldwide opening.

I’m shouldering a film for the first time and hope the audience enjoys it. It comes with a lot of responsibility because Durgamati is an adaptation of a much-loved movie. I am nervous and excited at the same time.

It has a mix of genres—horror, vendetta-thriller, comedy…all rolled into one. How about your role?

I prepare a lot for every character. For this one, it was more about preparing mentally because there were so many facets and shades to this character. I wanted to be sure that at no point I lose the character in terms of continuity of emotions etc.

Was it easy or difficult for you to do a remake of a southern film?

I wanted this to be my version of what I understood of the script. I watched the movie before I signed up and did not go back to it.

I’m a product of new-age writers and filmmakers. Dum Laga Ke Haisha would not have been made 10 years ago or before.

Durgamati is releasing on OTT platforms. Would you not have liked a simultaneous theatre release?

As an actor, I just want my films to reach my audience and that is exactly what is happening. It is releasing on a massive platform (Amazon Prime Video) in India and abroad. I am told it will reach people in 200 countries. It helps you increase your audience base. As for its release in theatres, it’s for the producers to take a call.

The pandemic was a great disruptor. You were set to start new projects when everything came to a halt.

I don’t think any of us anticipated this. Somewhere I hoped that everything would open by June-July, but it did not. Maybe we will have some vaccines soon.

You debuted with Dum Laga Ke Haisha five years ago. An eventful career and journey?

It has been lovely. My films and my characters have really been loved. I am full of gratitude to my audience.

You were working with Yash Raj Films in an altogether different capacity before they signed you up for Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

I always wanted to be an actor. I do not think I am an accidental actor.

You made your debut when Hindi cinema was going through a churn. Did it help you?

Hundred per cent. I am the outcome of the changing narrative in Hindi cinema. I am definitely a product of new-age writers and filmmakers. I am happy to say my films have been part of the change. Dum Laga Ke Haisha would not have been made 10 years ago or before that. It would be way too pompous of me to think that I am here only because of my hard work. I say a larger part of the credit goes to the writers, directors and audience.

How do you feel when a film does not get the commercial success it deserves, Sonchiriya (2019), for instance?

It affects you, hurts you…but you always learn. I feel every experience in life is a lesson. I do not take my failures and successes too seriously. My job is to keep doing what I am supposed to do and give my best shot. The rest is temporary. That is the beauty of our business. You get many opportunities...the momentum is so much that you do not have time to enjoy your success or sulk over failure.

Shoots have resumed. What’s next?

Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.