Life In A Kaali Peeli: Six Stories Take A Cab Ride Through Bombay

By Lachmi Deb Roy
September 06, 2021
Like hornets buzzing in an endless loop of roads, crowds and housing, the black-and-yellow taxi—aka the kaali peeli—defined the very essence of Mumbai. It’s a city that never stops, always on the go, and contentedly living the same day, every day. For all we know, it is just a piece of land—a multi-ethnic melting pot that changes texture, colour and flavour every mile by any analogical exaggeration. This awesome embarrassment of riches romanticised to a scandal. And transporting this romanticism is the kaali peeli—quite aptly adopted by filmmaker Adeeb Rais to explore the quintessential Mumbai through an anthology of six short films. The Kaali Peeli Tales explores love, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness, divorce, waiting for acceptance, meaning in relationships, and existential anxieties in a deeply urban Mumbai setting. Rich in symbolism, each tale meanders in a lighthearted way and ends in a kaali peeli cab.

