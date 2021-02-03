09 February, 2021
‘Kai Po Che Is Incomplete Without Sushant’

It is the struggles that pitch-forked him to where he is now, says actor Amit Sadh who made a breakthrough performance in 'Avrodh: The Siege Within', a series released this year

Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Amit Sadh
Actor Amit Sadh’s life is a story that rarely repeats itself—he lost his father early on, worked as a domestic help, a security guard and a salesman in Delhi to make ends meet, and on the footpaths of Mumbai where he slept rough, he dreamt the very dream that drives most wannabe tinsel towners with talent. A movie break—a hit. Today, cineastes remember him as Omi of Kai Po Che and Kabir Sawant of Breathe: Into the Shadows. Never the one to complain, Sadh tells Lachmi Deb Roy that it is the struggles that pitch-forked him to where he is now— a breakthrough performance in Avrodh: The Siege Within, a series released this year, and another titled Jeet Ki Zid in which he plays an army officer. Excerpts

You entertained people with new releases in these Covid times.

If I was able to bring a smile to their faces in the time of adversities, I feel lucky to have done that. I am an artiste and it is my duty to serve people with my stories and performance, and if it keeps them engaged and happy, I think my purpose has been served.

Are you back shooting?

I am reading a few scripts and there are talks about a few projects. Once these are finalised, I will be back to shoots.

You played Kabir Sawant for four years…

It was an intense role and took me a while to absorb myself into the character. It is by far one of the most-loved characters I have played and I am willing to keep playing such roles. The fact that I relate with the character in so many ways make it more special for me.

There is nothing like an insider or outsider...I don’t consider myself as outsider. I am an insider, I stay inside the secure borders of India.

You struggled a lot to find your place in the industry.

It wasn’t an easy journey, but what matters is to rise from it. It was a difficult path, but that’s what makes the profession beautiful. I was prepared for it because I had my share of struggles even before stepping into the entertainment industry. I kept on working hard and trying hard. Working on improving myself and my art got me where I am today.

Was it more difficult being an outsider?

There is nothing like an insider or outsider. And even if you believe in such a thing, I don’t consider myself as outsider. I am an insider and I stay inside the secure borders of India. Every person is an insider. My suggestion to anybody struggling to make a place in the industry is that don’t give any person the strength or courage to make you feel an outsider.

The source of your inspiration is?

For all I know, your journey is your biggest inspiration. You just need to give yourself time. I have not heard of anyone who have worked hard and remained focused not achieving what they wanted.

You were popular on TV. Do you think TV is dying?

I didn’t leave television. I was banned from it. During my younger days, I was outspoken about a lot of things and I stopped getting work. But I moved on and started doing films. Television is a great platform to start with. Television isn’t dying. I started there and I worked to chase good stories and good makers who believed in me, and eventually went with the flow. Where there is a good story and a good part, I will be there. I am an actor. I never aspired to be a star. I will come, do my part and go.

Kai Po Che was your first film. How did it happen?

Yes, it was my first big movie and it meant a lot to me. It was a beautiful film and I loved playing Omi. When I look back, those were the days. I will always cherish the memories of Kai Po Che. They have a special place in my heart. Now, whenever I look back, there will be sadness because for me it is incomplete without Sushant Singh Rajput.

