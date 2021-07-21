K-Pop Anyone? Tune Into All-Girl Band TRI.BE

If you thought kimchi is the lone South Korean soul food that made you sing, you are missing K-Pop. Or just rewind your life to Gangnam Style. Of late, the Korean assembly line forged a brand new band—TRI.BE, a multilingual, seven-member, all-girl troupe that debuted with a two-song album called TRI.BE Da Loca. Eshita Bhargava speaks with the septet—Songsun, Jihna, Kelly, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire—and finds that TRI.BE leaves a pleasant ring in the ear like the delightful aftertaste of kimchi. Excerpts:

New album CONMIGO

The title of our album means ‘with me’ in Spanish. The title track, RUB-A-DUM, is inspired by the children’s story The Pied Piper. As the pied piper plays his flute to gather the townspeople, we wanted to express how we want to play around with our audience.

Working on songs

We are still learning how to write, compose and produce music. Thankfully, we have our producer S.Tiger and EXID’s Elly working on our music...