In The Boots Of A War Hero

Sitting in the backdrop of Tiger Hill, actor Siddharth Malhotra, who plays Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah, talks to Outlook’s Lachmi Deb Roy on its being the first Bollywood film to be shot in Kargil. He mentions the challenges faced by him when shooting in the difficult terrain and how the film changed him as a person. Excerpts from an interview:

How was your Kargil experience?

Kargil has a very distinct feel as compared to the rest of the country, especially the weather. You still get the feel of a battlefield where we lost Capt Vikram Batra. It is a difficult terrain to shoot in. Shershaah was the first Hindi film to be shot in Kargil. Shooting at 12,000 feet and 14,000 feet is tough, where there is less oxygen and sparse vegetation. There are rocks everywhere, and the danger of rocks falling on you is constant. As a team, whether the cameraperson or the actors, to cope with those 45 days of wind, dust, acce­lerating heart rates and bruises...