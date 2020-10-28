‘If We Don’t Tell Our Stories, No One Else Will’

Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, known for classics such as Salaam Bombay (1988) and Monsoon Wedding (2001), is back with a BBC One television mini-series, A Suitable Boy, now streaming on Netflix. In an interview with Giridhar Jha, the New York-based filmmaker talks about her latest work, career and more. Excerpts:

How did A Suitable Boy with BBC happen?

I have loved The Suitable Boy since it was written in 1993. In 2017, when I heard that BBC was making it, I immediately called them up and said I wanted to direct it. I really wanted to because I had loved this (Vikram Seth) novel for a long time. The first draft of eight chapters had already been written by then.

It is a 1,350-page novel. Was it difficult to make a six-hour-long mini-series out of it?

Like I said, the first eight hours’ structure had already happened through Andrew Davies (screenwriter) and Vikram Seth before I came. When I...