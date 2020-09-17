20 September, 2020
‘I Went Through Depression; Was Suicidal’

Actor Adhyayan Suman attempts to make a comeback with his performance in Prakash Jha’s web show 'Ashram', and seeks to emphasise that he has moved on and would not like to hark back to those dark days.

By Giridhar Jha INTERVIEWS Adhyayan Suman
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the allegations of drug use levelled by actor Adhyayan Suman against his former girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in one of his old interviews. The past now stalks the 32-year-old actor at a time when, with his performance in film-maker Prakash Jha’s web show, Ashram. his career appears to be picking up after years of struggle,. In an interview with Giridhar Jha, the actor-singer seeks to emphasise that he has moved on and would not like to hark back to those dark days. Excerpts:  

Your performance in Ashram is being appreciated. How does it feel to taste success after years of disappointment?

When I met Prakash Jha sir, I told him that I had turned to music when I was not getting work in the movie industry. I had uploaded my songs on YouTube, which were praised by a lot of people; one song got 25 million views. Prakash sir asked me to take a ‘look test’ for his show, Ashram. I bagged the role...

