‘I Went Through Depression; Was Suicidal’

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the allegations of drug use levelled by actor Adhyayan Suman against his former girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in one of his old interviews. The past now stalks the 32-year-old actor at a time when, with his performance in film-maker Prakash Jha’s web show, Ashram. his career appears to be picking up after years of struggle,. In an interview with Giridhar Jha, the actor-singer seeks to emphasise that he has moved on and would not like to hark back to those dark days. Excerpts:

Your performance in Ashram is being appreciated. How does it feel to taste success after years of disappointment?

When I met Prakash Jha sir, I told him that I had turned to music when I was not getting work in the movie industry. I had uploaded my songs on YouTube, which were praised by a lot of people; one song got 25 million views. Prakash sir asked me to take a ‘look test’ for his show, Ashram. I bagged the role...