I Still Call Directors For Work, Says Manoj Bajpayee

The phenomenal success of the first two seasons of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, besides a wide array of impact­ful roles in a plethora of other web series and movies streaming over the past year or so, has made Manoj Bajpayee, 52, the toast of the OTT industry. Looking back at his eventful journey in a candid conversation at his plush apartment in Mumbai, the Bihar-born ­thespian, now called the Superstar of OTT, tells Giridhar Jha that he still prefers to be known as an actor. Edited excerpts:

From Family Man 2, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Silence…Can You Hear It? to Mrs Serial Killer, Ray and Dial 100, you have been on a roll lately, doing movies and web series that are quite ­different from one another. Aapne toh hungama barpa diya hai (you have created quite a buzz).…

The effort is to explore every genre and contribute in your own way. I had a long journey in theatre before my first film Bandit...