‘I Never Tried To Fit Into Boxes Because None Of The Boxes Would Let Me In’

Taapsee Pannu won this year’s Filmfare Best Actress award for Thappad. Her next is Shabhaash Mithu, a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee tells Lachmi Deb Roy about playing the role of a cricket icon and how it has been a constant struggle in the industry. Excerpts:

On Shabhaash Mithu: It is about Mithali Raj and her experiences and moments from the time she took a cricket bat in her hand to the World Cup finals. It has been quite an experience to learn a sport that I never played. I was only a cricket spectator. I realised it is so easy to sit at home—watching the action on television in the comfort of your living room—and comment on how one played. On the pitch, it is a different ball game.

Learning The Strokes: I am still learning…it is not practically possible to be anywhere close to Mithali. I am trying my best to at least look convincing. After meeting her, I realised this is going to be a challenge not because she is a legend of her sport, but...