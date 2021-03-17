Telegu actor Rana Daggubati says it is time to break the language barrier as the madness and method of film-making is pretty much the same. In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, he speaks about his art and craft, especially his latest venture Hathi Mere Saathi. Excerpts…

On Haathi Mere Saathi

The film shows how nature reacts when we start playing too much with it and we can’t do anything about it. So, I feel it is a relevant time for its release. The film talks about how emotional animals can be compared to humans. Yes, the wait was long, but I am happy that it is going to be in theatres soon.

Why a theatrical release?

What you watch on a cell phone and what you watch on big screen is different. The content is different and it is all about the look of the film. You want to see fifteen elephants in a big jungle, you might as well watch it on the big screen and not on a phone. Watching a film in a theatre is not just about being...