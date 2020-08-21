‘I Am Happy About The New Phase In My Life’

Bobby Deol made a grand entry into Bollywood with Barsaat way back in 1995 and followed it up with major hits like Gupt (1997) and Soldier (1998). The youngest son of Dharmendra, however, failed to hold onto his early successes and had to sit at home without any work for three years in the new millennium. The 51-year-old, who makes his digital debut with Class of ’83, a Shah Rukh Khan-Netflix production on August 21, speaks to Giridhar Jha about his latest film, his 25 years in movies and how he handled his failure. Excerpts:

Your character of a police training academy dean in Class of ’83 looks different from anything you have done so far. Tell us about it?

I always looked for such an interesting character but I did not get to play any because of my image. I waited for long for an opportunity to show whatever talent I have. Fortunately, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house (Red Chillies) and Netflix came to me with this project. When I heard the script, I knew I had finally landed a role that I had been looking for. I have worked very hard on this character. I play a police officer who...