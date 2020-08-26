29 August, 2020
25 Years of Outlook

‘I Always Trusted My Parents, Whether They Were Together Or Not’

The unique life of Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, is now a web series. Daughter and mother talk to Outlook about what went into ‘Masaba Masaba’.

By Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta
26 August 2020
‘I Always Trusted My Parents, Whether They Were Together Or Not’
outlookindia.com
2020-08-29T07:54:10+05:30

Lachmi Deb Roy in conversation with the mother-daughter duo, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta, on their new web show Masaba Masaba

The show is based on your life and your relationship with your mother. What liberties did you take in the storytelling?

Masaba: We were involved right from the beginning--from the time the screenplay was written to the dialogues. We did not take many liberties. We shared what we wanted to share and the team took it from there. Anytime there was an element of fiction, we made sure that it was depicted in a realistic manner. We controlled the script to a great extent. Sonam Nair has done a great job as a director. She has shown it in a fun, light-hearted way.

How did the web series happen?

Neena: The production team had contacted Masaba a couple of years ago, but when they came to me, I was a little confused. I wondered if they were going to make a documentary or a reality show, so was a...

unsub

THIS ARTICLE IS PRICELESS...

To read this piece, and more such stories in India's most exciting and exacting magazine, plus get access to our 25-year archives goldmine, please subscribe.


In this article:

Lachmi Deb Roy Neena Gupta Masaba Gupta Web Series Bollywood Actor/Actress Arts & Entertainment Interviews

More from Lachmi Deb Roy

Latest Magazine

September 07, 2020
content
View all Issue

other articles from the issue

more stories

articles from the previous issue

more stories

Other magazine section