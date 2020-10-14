‘Global Awards Are Very Inspirational’

In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, actor Adil Hussain talks about his love for character acting, his penchant for realism and why global recognition and awards are important for him.

Tell us about your love for realistic roles and character acting.…

I have appreciated the Western tradition of realistic acting ever since my National School of Drama days. In Indian movies, I loved Balraj Sahni’s extremely realistic performances. His craft influenced me to be a character actor. There are three kinds of actors—personality actors, character actors and dem­onstrative actors. Demonstrative actors are mime actors; if you look at Kathakali or Bharatanatyam, they demonstrate with their gestures and postures. The difference between character and personality acting is that a personality actor would sort of bend the character they are to play to fit into their personality. Character actors, on the other hand, try to mould themselves into the screen...