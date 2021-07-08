‘Fahadh And I Go A Long Way Back’

Mahesh Narayanan is the editor, writer and director who started the OTT trend in Malayalam with C U Soon. His next project is the Fahadh Faasil starrer Malik, which was scheduled for release in theatres and is now going for a streaming release. Excerpts from an interview with Sreedhar Pillai:

What made you opt for an OTT release for C U Soon and now Malik?

After doing Take Off, my second film with Fahadh Faasil was C U Soon and it happened during the first wave of Covid-19, in the lockdown period. When all of us were depressed and thought the industry would not survive, he said let us do a work-from-home film. We started once the government allowed shoots with 50-member crews and completed it in three weeks.

