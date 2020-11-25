Every Reason To Be Happy

Actor. Model. Fitness guru. Mom. Mandira Bedi, 48, has worn many splendid hats with aplomb. She and her husband fulfilled a dream after a adopting a four-year-old girl named Tara. They also have a son, Vir. In an interview with Lachmi Deb Roy, Bedi talks about life and acting. Excerpts…

On DDLJ’s 25 years

It has been 25 years since Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge hit the screens, but I don’t feel old at all. It’s nice to be reminded that I have had a decently long run in the industry. When I look back at DDLJ I feel that it was almost like a lifetime ago. When I did the film, I remember, I felt the part was too small. It was like a blink-and-miss kind of a role. After the premier, I never saw it again. But when I look back now, even if it was a small role, it was nice to be part of a film that created cinema history.

On her book Happy For No Reason

I have written this book because, for many...