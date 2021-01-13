‘Don’t Torture People On The Pretext Of Comedy’

Comedian Johnny Lever remains a sought-after star in mainstream Hindi cinema, though quantity of comedies has declined lately. Seen in David Dhawan’s latest rib-tickler Coolie No. 1, the 63-year-old actor speaks to Giridhar Jha about his career and more… Excerpts:

Coolie No. 1 reunited you with David Dhawan.

David Dhawan-ji makes comedies only and is always thinking of making his movies hilarious. He made Coolie No. 1 with Govinda 25 years ago and now, he made it with his son (Varun Dhawan). He remains the same…the same stamina and enthusiasm.

You have worked in big-ticket comedy series made by film-makers like Rohit Shetty (Golmaal) and Sajid Nadiadwala (Housefull). But there are only a few film-makers like them...

Everybody cannot pull off a comedy. It is easy for directors such as David Dhawan or Priyadarshan, but it is difficult for others. Sometimes, we are surprised to see our own...